The scheduled for April 18 boxing match between Marcos Maidana and Jorge Cali has been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak. The pair was set to headline the “El Gran Desafio” fight card on ESPN KnockOut at Tecnópolis in Villa Martelli, Buenos Aires Province.

Chino Maidana Promotions made the announcement on Thursday. A six-round catchweight exhibition match is still expected to take place, yet at a different date.

Marcos Maidana (35-5, 31 KO) is a former WBA super lightweight and welterweight champion. “El Chino” was last seen in action in September 2014, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in their second fight, after suffering the defeat by majority decision a few months earlier. Before that the 36-year-old Argentinian boxing icon won four bouts in a row, which includes a unanimous decision against Adrien Broner, and three stoppages against Josesito Lopez, Martin Angel Martinez and Jesus Soto Karaas.

Jorge Cali (79-7-0, 68 KO) is a former World Kickboxing Network super cruiserweight champion. His resume of “Acero” includes three successful title defenses, and the wins against Abderahim Benazzizi, Adul Ranmhemavo, Ademar Correa, among others. He has also competed in MMA.

Maidana vs Cali on April 18 has been postponed due to COVID-19. Here is the announcement by Chino Maidana Promotions pic.twitter.com/nt27w8PmPU — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) March 19, 2020

