The scheduled for April 18 UFC 249 headlined by lightweight title bout between the reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and ranked No.1 contender Tony Ferguson is not going to happen at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Nevertheless, the fight, as promised by UFC President Dana White, “is still on”, but at a different location, that is yet to be determined.

The initial report of the event cancellation was made by New York Times. MMA Fighting received a confirmation in a statement from the New York State Athletic Commission, which reads the following:

“Out of an abundance of caution and in line with recent guidance issued by the Center for Disease Control and New York State, the New York State Athletic Commission informed the UFC that UFC 249 cannot be held in NY.”

Earlier this week Dana White said that “This fight [Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson] is gonna happen, no crowd, whatever it takes, probably not even gonna be in the United States, but this fight is gonna happen.”

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson were previously booked four times. Each time a highly anticipated showdown fell off due to weight cut issues and injuries to both competitors.

Three scheduled UFC Fight Nights in London, Columbus and Portland have been officially cancelled earlier this week due to the outbreak of COVID-19 across the World.

UFC 249 date, as of writing, remains the same, April 18 (April 19 AEDT). A new venue accommodating the pay-per-view fight card headlined by Nurmagomedov vs Ferguson is yet to be determined.