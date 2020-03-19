Late February the Ultimate Fighting Championship released a compilation featuring as many as 17 spinning knockouts in its history, which includes back kicks, fists and elbows. On Thursday the promotion hit the stream with the eight-finish collection courtesy of wheel kick.

One of the most spectacular spin heel KOs in UFC goes back to January 2012 when Edson Barboza dropped Terry Etim. The most recent finish to date is a courtesy of Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in his fight against Sean Strickland. You can find the complete list below.

For those who missed the Facebook sensation Tomas Mozny with his “Be Flexible Guys” spinning back kick – the snippet is below. In addition, one of the most recent spinning back kick knockouts in amateur kickboxing can be found here.

Spinning Heavyweight Be flexible guys Posted by Parviz Iskenderov on Saturday, February 20, 2016

All Wheel Kick Finishes in UFC History