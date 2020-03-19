Late February the Ultimate Fighting Championship released a compilation featuring as many as 17 spinning knockouts in its history, which includes back kicks, fists and elbows. On Thursday the promotion hit the stream with the eight-finish collection courtesy of wheel kick.
One of the most spectacular spin heel KOs in UFC goes back to January 2012 when Edson Barboza dropped Terry Etim. The most recent finish to date is a courtesy of Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in his fight against Sean Strickland. You can find the complete list below.
For those who missed the Facebook sensation Tomas Mozny with his “Be Flexible Guys” spinning back kick – the snippet is below. In addition, one of the most recent spinning back kick knockouts in amateur kickboxing can be found here.
All Wheel Kick Finishes in UFC History
- Edson Barboza vs. Terry Etim – UFC 142, January 14, 2012
- Vitor Belfort vs. Luke Rockhold – UFC on FX 8, May 18, 2013
- Junior dos Santos vs. Mark Hunt – UFC 160, May 25, 2013
- Daron Cruickshank vs. Mike Rio – UFC on FOX 10, January 25, 2014
- Stephen Thompson vs. Jake Ellenberger – TUF 21 Finale, July 12, 2015
- Lando Vannata vs. John Makdessi – UFC 206, December 10, 2016
- Thiago Santos vs. Jack Marshman – UFC Fight Night 105, February 19, 2017
- Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs Sean Strickland – UFC 224, May 12, 2018