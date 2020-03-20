Floyd Mayweather Jr is no longer looking to step inside the squared circle in 2020. This is due to a number of personal tragedies the boxing great has recently suffered, TMZ Sports reported.

Mayweather has lost both, his former partner Josie Harris and uncle Roger Mayweather. In addition, the death of his friend in helicopter crash in January, NBA star Kobe Bryant, has also had a significant impact.

Mayweather’s ex, Josie Harris, was reportedly found dead in her car in front of her home in Valencia, CA, USA last week. Roger Mayweather, uncle and trainer to Floyd, passed away at age 58 on March 17.

“Money” Mayweather was last seen throwing fists in August 2017, when he stopped UFC superstar Conor McGregor in the tenth round of their scheduled for 12 rounds boxing match.

Floyd Mayweather calls out Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov More: https://t.co/ujLudGjAFP pic.twitter.com/3MWULVZ878 — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) January 20, 2020

In January Floyd Mayweather made a handshake deal with UFC President Dana White. At some stage in 2020, he was expected to face both, “The Notorious” McGregor in the rematch and the reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In addition, most of the sporting events worldwide have been postponed or cancelled due to Coronavirus COVID-19 spread. It is arguably impossible to book a fight date at this stage, as the foreseeable future is unknown.