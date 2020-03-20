While most of fight shows around the world are cancelled for this and following weekends due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, including three UFC Fight Nights, Cage Warriors 113 proceeds on UFC Fight Pass. MMA event is held behind the closed doors at BEC Arena in Manchester, England on March 20 (Mar. 21 AEDT).

The fight card has suffered a number of changes due travel ban. The scheduled headline-bout between Morgan Charriere and Darko Banovic has been cancelled due to travel complications to the latter.

A new main event features Darren Stewart and Bartosz Fabinski squaring off at middleweight. The co-main event is a lightweight title bout between Mason Jones and Joe McColgan. The current fight card can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Cage Warriors 113 live on UFC Fight Pass. The start time in the US is scheduled for Friday, March 20 at 1pm ET. In Australia the date and time converts to Saturday, March 21 at 4:00 am AEDT.

Cage Warriors 113 UK time looks as the following: The preliminary card kicks off the action on Friday, March 20 at 6:30 pm. The main card is scheduled for 9 pm.

Cage Warriors 113 fight card

Main Card

Darren Stewart vs. Bartosz Fabinski

Mason Jones vs. Joe McColgan

Nathan Jones vs. David Bear

Paddy Pimblett vs. Decky Dalton

Preliminary Card

Perry Goodwin vs. Steve Aimable

Darren O’Gorman vs. Coner Hignett

Adam Amarasinghe vs. Jake Bond

Matthew Bonner vs. Jamie Richardson

Kris Edwards vs. James Hendin

Aidan Stephen vs. Jack Collins

Lewis Monarch vs. Kingsley Crawford