While most of the sporting world have put on hold or cancelled its events due to Coronavirus outbreak, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is working hard to keep its schedule intact. Although, three scheduled Fight Nights have been cancelled, a highly anticipated UFC 249 Khabib vs Ferguson showdown is currently featured on the original roster, but at a new, to be determined location. UFC President Dana White took a moment to thank those on the front line fighting the disease.

“I wanted to take a minute to send a special thank you to everybody working on the front lines to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dana White posted on Twitter. “Thanks to hospital employees, healthcare workers, grocery store employees, emergency services and everybody who is doing their part.

The fights inside the Octagon (MMA cage) often result in injuries to both competitors. This requires the attendance of ringside doctors, emergency physicians, paramedics, as well as an admission to the hospital. The latter are, hands down, currently overwhelmed helping others, due to the world battle against COVID-19.

White concluded his post with a reminder to “to thank those around you and be safe out there.”

As for the next MMA event, UFC London scheduled for this weekend, UFC Columbus and UFC Portland have been postponed. As of writing, UFC 249 date remains the same, April 18. The original location, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York is no longer accommodating the pay-per-view fight card (more on this here).