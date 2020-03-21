Cage Warriors 113 took place at BEC Arena in Manchester, England on March 20 (Mar. 21 AEDT). MMA event was held behind the closed doors due to coronavirus COVID-19 spread. The fight fans were able to witness the action live on UFC Fight Pass.

The headliner of the show saw a three-round middleweight bout between Darren Stewart and Bartosz Fabinski. Both were originally scheduled to compete at UFC London, which was cancelled. The contest went a full distance and ended in favor of the latter.

The co-main event bout featured Mason Jones up against Joe McColgan in the contest with a vacant CW lightweight title on the line. Jones claimed the win as well as the belt via stoppage in the first round.

Also on the main card David Bear scored a unanimous decision against Nathan Jones, and Paddy Pimblett stopped Decky Dalton in the first round. The full Cage Warriors 113 results can be found below. The event recap is available here.

Cage Warriors 113 results

Main Card

Bartosz Fabinski def. Darren Stewart by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26 x2)

Mason Jones def. Joe McColgan by TKO (knee, R1 at 4:40)

David Bear def. Nathan Jones by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Paddy Pimblett def. Decky Dalton by TKO (punches, R1 at 2:51)

Preliminary Card

Perry Goodwin def. Steve Aimable by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Coner Hignett def. Darren O’Gorman by KO (punches, R3 at 2:12)

Adam Amarasinghe def. Jake Bond by KO (right hook, R1 at 4:59)

Jamie Richardson def. Matthew Bonner by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26 x2)

James Hendin def. Kris Edwards by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

Aidan Stephen def. Jack Collins by TKO (elbows, R1 at 1:24)

Kingsley Crawford def. Lewis Monarch by submission (triangle choke, R2 at 2:45)