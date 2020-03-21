Live MMA action inside the Octagon has been postponed due to Coronavirus spread. In brief, COVID-19 lead to travel restrictions, ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people in the US, and ultimately to cancellation of three UFC Fight Nights originally scheduled to take place in London, Columbus and Portland.

To keep the fight fans entertained, the UFC’s broadcast partner ESPN has released a schedule for UFC Day on March 21 (Mar. 22 AEDT). A special 11-hour programming is set to feature a number of classic MMA fights, including stars Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Khabib Nurmagomedov and more.

The kick off is set at Noon ET, all way till 11pm ET. The full UFC Day on ESPN schedule can be found below. The fight details can be found here.

In addition, the replay of recently held UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero is scheduled on ESPN+ on March 23 (Mar. 24 AEDT).

UFC Day Schedule

March 21 on ESPN (Time ET)

12pm

UFC: Greatest Fights: #1-4

#4: Robbie Lawler vs. Rory MacDonald

#3: Mauricio “Shogun” Rua vs. Dan Henderson

#2: Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz

#1: Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor 2

3pm

UFC Main Event: Johnson vs. Cejudo 2

4pm

UFC Fight Flashback: McGregor vs. Diaz 1

4:30pm

UFC Fight Flashback: Diaz vs McGregor 2

5pm

UFC Greatest Fights: Jones vs. Gustafsson 1

5:30pm

UFC Greatest Fights: Shogun vs. Henderson

6pm

UFC Main Event: Gastelum vs. Adesanya

7pm

UFC Main Event: Khabib vs. McGregor

8pm

UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Brad Tavares vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker

Kevin Lee vs. Gregor Gillespie

Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till

Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz