Live MMA action inside the Octagon has been postponed due to Coronavirus spread. In brief, COVID-19 lead to travel restrictions, ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people in the US, and ultimately to cancellation of three UFC Fight Nights originally scheduled to take place in London, Columbus and Portland.
To keep the fight fans entertained, the UFC’s broadcast partner ESPN has released a schedule for UFC Day on March 21 (Mar. 22 AEDT). A special 11-hour programming is set to feature a number of classic MMA fights, including stars Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Khabib Nurmagomedov and more.
The kick off is set at Noon ET, all way till 11pm ET. The full UFC Day on ESPN schedule can be found below. The fight details can be found here.
In addition, the replay of recently held UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero is scheduled on ESPN+ on March 23 (Mar. 24 AEDT).
UFC Day Schedule
March 21 on ESPN (Time ET)
12pm
UFC: Greatest Fights: #1-4
#4: Robbie Lawler vs. Rory MacDonald
#3: Mauricio “Shogun” Rua vs. Dan Henderson
#2: Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz
#1: Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor 2
3pm
UFC Main Event: Johnson vs. Cejudo 2
4pm
UFC Fight Flashback: McGregor vs. Diaz 1
4:30pm
UFC Fight Flashback: Diaz vs McGregor 2
5pm
UFC Greatest Fights: Jones vs. Gustafsson 1
5:30pm
UFC Greatest Fights: Shogun vs. Henderson
6pm
UFC Main Event: Gastelum vs. Adesanya
7pm
UFC Main Event: Khabib vs. McGregor
8pm
UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz
Andrei Arlovski vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Brad Tavares vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker
Kevin Lee vs. Gregor Gillespie
Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov
Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till
Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz