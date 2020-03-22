A major Muay Thai event held on March 6 in Bangkok, Thailand caused a vast spread of coronavirus.

Around 5000 people from all over Thailand gathered at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok to watch the bouts. More than 100 left the arena, being unknowingly infected with COVID-19, Stuff.co.nz reported. An actor, a major-general, a politician, a boxing trainer and dozens of fans are among those.

“The more people who report themselves, the easier it is for us to track down others with the virus before it’s too late,” said Dr Thaveesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the Public Health Ministry.

The fight card featured eleven bouts. The event started at 6pm (local time) and ended just after midnight.

“We were squeezed against each other. Normally the place isn’t that crowded,” said one of the event attendees, Suwan Jitpinit, who traveled 420 km from his province to Bangkok to attended the fights, FOX29 reported.

“At other regular events, there would be about 1,500 to 2,000 people in the stadium but because this was a special match, there were many more people,” said former boxer.

Generally, the tourists and fight fans can witness Muay Thai action in Thailand practically every weekend. “The Art of Eight Limbs” is also popular around the world, including Australia.

As well as in other countries, the promoters in Australia were forced to cancel or postpone their scheduled Muay Thai events amid coronavirus spread. The ban on public gatherings of over 100 people is currently in effect.