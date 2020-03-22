UFC President Dana White is not happy with some journalists covering the sport of MMA. This is due to criticism the promotion received for not (as yet) cancelling the scheduled Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson bout. The lightweight championship is expected to be held on April 18 at a yet to be determined location, after Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY fell off amid coronavirus (COVID-19) spread.

“Go online and look at some of these people – and this isn’t a knock, this is just a fact – the weakest, wimpiest people on earth cover the biggest, baddest sport on earth,” Dana White said on Instagram, The Sun reported.

UFC held its previous Fight Night in Brasilia, Brazil behind the closed doors. The following three events in London, Columbus and Portland were forced to be cancelled, although the promotion had worked hard to keep its schedule intact for the fans, fighters fighting, and all employees working – to ultimately receive a paycheck.

“I have over 350 employees who work for me. Multi-billion-dollar companies are laying off all their employees right now. We haven’t laid off one person at the UFC.”

“And every fighter that fights for me will fight three times this year. Our schedule will go on. Everybody’s gonna get paid, and we will figure this out, and we will be the first sport back on.”

“Listen, the media can talk as much s**t as they want. They don’t feed families. They don’t take care of f**king people. They don’t have people that count on them. They don’t have people to support.”

Meanwhile, UFC is striving to go ahead with the scheduled lightweight title bout between the champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and the number one contender Tony Ferguson.

“We are doing the right thing as far medical testing goes and everything. That’s all we f**king do. That’s nothing new. We were doing that sh*t way before the coronavirus.

“We were taking care of people and making sure that everybody’s healthy, and every fighter that’s with me on the road is getting much better medical attention than they are at home – if they’re with me. You know what I mean?

“I told our whole roster: If you or your loved ones have any type of situations or anything wrong, call me. I’ll do everything in my power to make sure you get taken care of.”

Earlier this week, Dana White told ESPN that “Tony Ferguson vs Khabib, April 18, is still on“. The pair was previously booked four times. Each time a highly anticipated bout was cancelled due to weight cut issues and injuries to both competitors.