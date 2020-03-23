While almost all public events are currently on hold amid coronavirus outbreak, the date of July 11 has been rumored as the “D-Day” of Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje showdown. Although no deal has been sealed (as yet), the betting odds are already in place, as well as an opinion of the current UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo.

So who is going to take the cake?

According to sportsbetting.ag, McGregor has been projected to defeat Gaethje. With a moneyline of -175, “The Notorious” is the favorite, leaving his potential opponent in the underdog ranking with a value of +150, Bloody Elbow reported. The bout must be held by December 31, 2020 for action.

Henry Cejudo has different thoughts. “The Messenger” has recently commented McGregor’s video on Twitter, declaring that it would take Gaethje only one round to take the win (below).

And that’s actually what the problem is! @TheNotoriousMMA you should be working your your takedown defense #Mctapper @Justin_Gaethje would destroy in round one! #pussycat https://t.co/lGy5RofqpZ — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 21, 2020

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor returned to action in January, scoring the first-round stoppage of Donald Cerrone. He aspires to regain the lightweight title, as well as take the revenge over his old foe Khabib Nurmagomedov. The camp of the latter suggested that prior to a rematch, “McGregor” has to fight Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje is riding the three-fight win streak. He scored all of the wins in the first round against Cerrone, Edson Barboza and James Vick.

Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, is set to defend his title against Tony Ferguson. The bout is currently scheduled for April 18 at a yet to be determined location, after Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY fell off due to COVID-19.

UFC and its President Dana White has been working hard to keep the Nurmagomedov vs Ferguson alive. The bout has been previously cancelled four times (from 2015 to 2018) due to weight cut and injuries to both competitors.