Anthony Joshua is scheduled to defend his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles against challenger Kubrat Pulev on June 20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Yet, due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic the things might not go exactly by the original plan, and AJ could face WBC champion Tyson Fury in his next bout instead.

“Well I think, all of a sudden, does the Joshua-Fury fight start taking priority, maybe over a Pulev fight, if the Pulev fight extends beyond the summer,” the Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports. “There’s so much that could happen right now.”

Fury, who claimed the green belt against former champion Deontay Wilder in the rematch, is set to face “The Bronze Bomber” for the third time. The contest is expected to headline the fight card at MGM Grand on July 18.

“I mean anything is possible, but contractually Deontay Wilder is going to want his fight next, whether that’s in July or whether there’s a force majeure that takes that to October, November wherever.”

“Right now, for us, we’re fighting Kubrat Pulev, June 20, and it could be July 25, but everything is uncertain at the moment, whilst the country and the world tries to contain this pandemic.”

Almost all sporting and public events have been cancelled or postponed through April amid coronavirus spread. The event schedule is currently on hold and/or shuffled. A a number of high profile bouts have been either re-booked or pending.