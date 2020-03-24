The scheduled for May 2020 boxing events promoted by PBC have been cancelled due coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Premier Boxing Champions made the announcement on Tuesday.

“All of the Premier Boxing Champions events scheduled for May will be postponed to adhere to the recommendations for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic made by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC),” reads the announcement.

“We will reschedule the postponed events at a later date once it becomes safe to do so,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions, who handles the promotion for most PBC events. “Now is the time for everyone to do everything they can to stop the spread of the pandemic and take care of your loved ones and your neighbors.”

Earlier this month PBC have already cancelled a pair of scheduled events. This includes WBC super bantamweight title eliminator between unbeaten Luis Nery and undefeated Aaron Alameda planned for March 28 on Showtime and an interim WBA welterweight title bout between Jamal James and Thomas Dulorme on April 11 on FOX.

BLH reported that Premier Boxing Champions didn’t have an official schedule for May 2020. Yet, the contest between the reigning WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali and challenger Nonito Donaire, and an interim welterweight title fight between Sergey Lipinets and Kudratillo Abdukakhorov, were expected to headliner the May 16 fight card on Showtime.