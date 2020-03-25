Antonio Campoy vs Daniel Ghercioiu Full Fight: Antonio Campoy of Spain and Daniel Ghercioiu of Italy in WKN European lightweight kickboxing championship at Fight for Glory by Team Calvet in Badalona, Catalonia, Spain. Posted by WKN on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

If your scroll back to the most spectacular kickboxing moments in 2019 the fight between Spanish Antonio Campoy and Romanian-Italian Daniel Ghercioiu is certainly featured on the Top 10. The pair squared off in July, battling it out for World Kickboxing Network European lightweight title. The championship bout headlined the Team Calvet’s event, billed as “Fight for Glory”, in Badalona, Catalonia, Spain.

The contest in oriental kickboxing (K-1 rules) went a full distance. Campoy and Ghercioiu went toe to toe during five rounds, throwing kicks, punches and knees.

One of the most extravaganza moments saw Campoy executing a somewhat an orthodox spin kick. The highlight clip of the impact was released straight after the bout (watch here). The full fight video hit the stream today (via Facebook).

Super kick by Antonio Campoy in his WKN European Lightweight title fight against Daniel Ghercioiu last weekend at Fight for Glory in Badalona. Video by @beteve #Spectacular pic.twitter.com/4k25ezP6fJ — Parviz Iskenderov (@parviziskender) July 19, 2019

In the end Antonio Campoy claimed the win as well as the belt by unanimous decision. In his following two bouts the protege of Jordi Calvet scored 1-1 in GLORY Kickboxing.