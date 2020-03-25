Yannick Reine of France and Woo Seung Kim of South Korea squared off in the headliner of Villejuif Boxing Show 2. The event took place at Espace Congrès les Esselières in Villejuif, France on March 7. The pair battle it out for World Kickboxing Network lightweight title.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout ended prior to the final bell. The pair went head to head during two and half competitive rounds. In the third, which turned out to be the final, the guest from Korea received leg injury, which seemed to be a broken fibula.

As a result, Woo Seung Kim was unable to continue. Yannick Reine took the win as well as the belt by way of TKO.

The full fight video hit the stream on Tuesday.

Also on the night Bertrand Lambert earned WKN European lightweight title by unanimous decision against Jacko Nicola, and Amine Kebir claimed WKN European super heavyweight belt by TKO in the third round against David Mihajlov.

The fight results from Villejuif Boxing Show 2 can be found here. The photo report is available here.