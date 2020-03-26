Following his call to put Ireland on lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic, Conor McGregor is trying to make another step to help fighting the crisis. “The Notorious” revealed his conversation with Irish politician Paschal Donohoe on Twitter, where he says that he is purchasing 1 million Euro (approx $1.8 million AUD) worth of equipment for hospitals in Leinster province, situated in the east of Ireland.

“Today I am purchasing myself, 1 million euro worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region,” McGregor wrote. “Our most affected region, to this date. St. Kames. Mater, Tallaght, Beaumont, Vincent’s.”

Former two-division UFC champion also thanked those on the front line.

“Where we would be without these brave men and women, I do not know. May God bless over them and keep them safe.”

In addition, McGregor called to close building sites, saying “we must put health before wealth”. As for the airport situation, he wrote it was “currently not good enough also”, and gave an example of his friend returning to Ireland from Thailand, with no proper checks in place.

“We are moving in the right way, it just feels to me like it is not all the way,” he wrote in conclusion. “I urge all the way! ‘All in’ is the term we must use here.”

“Bit by bit will cost us lives. To see what is happening here in Ireland and all across the entire globe, is heartbreaking to me. I pray. God speed Minister and thank you for the message, and your service to our nation.”

Conor McGregor is a former two-division UFC champion, featherweight and lightweight. He was last seen in action in January 2020 when he stopped Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds.