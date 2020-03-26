The trilogy fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury has been postponed. It was initially reported that the pair would square off for the third time on July 18 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. A new date has been indicated by The Athletic (citing sources), suggesting that the contest is now held on October 3 (Oct. 4 AEDT) at to be determined venue in Las Vegas. The clash of heavyweights is expected to headline another pay-per-view collaboartion between FOX and ESPN.

Lineal champion Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KO) stopped former WBC heavyweight titleholder Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41) in the seventh round of their rematch in February and claimed the belt.

A highly anticipated rematch following their first encounter in December 2018 in Los Angeles, CA. The pair went a full twelve round distance, which ended in a controversial split draw.

It is also advised that the fight has never been officially booked for July 18. Neither a new date has been announced due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

More information, venue and tickets for Wilder vs Fury 3 is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.