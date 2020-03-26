“The Notorious” Conor McGregor is arguably the biggest name made in MMA. The mixed martial artist from Ireland made his UFC debut in April 2013 in Stockholm, Sweden, where he faced Marcus Brimage of the US. On Thursday the promotion released a full fight video of that bout.

Prior to stepping inside the Octagon, McGregor was riding the eight-fight win streak. In his previous two bouts he defeated Ivan Buchinger and Dave Hill to become two-division Cage Warriors champion at lightweight and featherweight (respectively).

Brimage was on a four-fight win streak. He was coming off the win by unanimous decision over Jimy Hettes, following a split decision against Maximo Blanco.

McGregor and Brimage square off in the scheduled for three rounds bout at featherweight. The contest was featured on the UFC on Fuel TV: Mousasi vs. Latifi fight card.

“The Notorious” stopped his opponent with punches at one minute and seven seconds into the opening round. Such result was declared the Knockout of the Night.

After that Conor McGregor went on to become two-weight UFC titleholder, also at featherweight and lightweight. Now former champion, he was last seen in action in January 2020, when he scored the 40-second KO of Donald Cerrone.

His next bout is rumored to be against Justin Gaethje on July 11. In addition, McGregor is looking for the rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Prior to his bout against Cerrone, the promotion released Top 9 stoppage wins of Conor McGregor (video here).

As for Marcus Brimage, in his following bout he suffered the defeat by split decision against Russel Doane. Then he rebounded with the win by KO in the first round against Jumabieke Tuerxun, and suffered four straight losses in the following bouts.