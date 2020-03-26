Amid Coronavirus pandemic the Government of The Netherlands has recently extended an existing ban on public gatherings until June 2020. This means no sporting (and/or any other entertainment) event can take place in European Capital of Kickboxing prior to its lift.

The fight between Badr Hari and Benjamin Adegbuyi is scheduled for June 20 at Rotterdam Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands. To this moment (as of writing), the contest is still as yet unaffected by COVID-19 crisis, not cancelled or postponed, and expected to proceed as scheduled.

The Badr vs Benny tickets are currently on sale via glorykickboxing.com. Yet, no additional bouts have been announced to date.

Mid March GLORY Kickboxing announced the cancellation of two events scheduled for Match and May. This includes GLORY 76 in Antwerp, Belgium and GLORY 77 in Miami, FL, USA.

In his previous bout in December 2019 Badr Hari (106-14, 92 KO) suffered the defeat by TKO (leg injury) against the reigning GLORY heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven. Benjamin Adegbuyi (34-6, 19 KO) last fought in November 2019 when he earned a unanimous decision against D’Angelo Marshall.

More information on the status of June 20 fight between Badr Hari and Benjamin Adegbuyi is expected to follow in the coming weeks.