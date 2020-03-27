UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence (DUI), negligent use of firearms, possession of an open container of alcohol and no proof of insurance for a vehicle, Albuquerque police said. According to reports, the 32-year-old American mixed martial artist showed signs of intoxication, when he was found in the driver’s seat of a parked car with a running engine, with a handgun and a half-empty bottle of liquor, after police heard a gunshot, on Thursday about 1am local time (6pm AEDT).

According to the criminal complaint, Jon Jones “performed poorly” when tested to assess the level of intoxication. According to Bernalillo County jail records he was released after being booked.

Online court records don’t list a lawyer for Jones who could comment on his behalf, News Corp reported.

“As part of the investigation into this incident, our Gun Violence Reduction Unit will test the firearm and bullet casing to determine whether the gun has been used in any crimes,” Albuquerque police director of communications Gilbert Gallegos said in a statement. “Reducing gun violence in Albuquerque is our top priority.”

Jon Jones (26-1-1) is a two-time and current UFC Light Heavyweight champion. He was last seen in action in February this year, when he scored a unanimous decision against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in Houston. He is widely considered as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time.