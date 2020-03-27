While the world of live events and entertainment is on hold due to coronavirus pandemic, Dana White appears to be the only person aspiring to put on a show for the MMA fans. And yes, it is a highly anticipated championship fight between the current lightweight titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov and number of contender Tony Ferguson, scheduled for April 18.

The five-round title bout is expected to headline the pay-per-view UFC 249 fight card held at the location, which is… Well, one might not even find out till the last minute or, perhaps, ever.

“I’m not telling the media anything! F**k them,” UFC President Dana White said in an online interview shared on Twitter by SpinninBackfist (video below). “I am not telling them anything.

And here is why:

“Every day when I wake up, there’s a bullsh*t story or somebody doesn’t like this, somebody doesn’t like that. I don’t give a f**k what you think, what you like or don’t like.”

White has previously stated that the fight would proceed on April 18 as scheduled. He also said the new location was 99.9% done. So here is the thing what those interested (or not) can do.

“On April 18th, you either wanna turn on the TV and watch this fight, or you don’t.”

“You don’t even need to have to f**king show up, cause there is not gonna be any fans there, you don’t have to come cover it.”

You don’t wanna watch [Khabib vs Ferguson] – you don’t.

The Nurmagomedov vs Ferguson fight was previously booked four times, from 2015 to 2018. Each time the contest fell off due to injuries and weight cut issues.

The original location, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, fell off after the New York State Athletic Commission informed the promotion that UFC 249 cannot be held in NY. This was amid COVID-19 spread, which resulted in ban on public gatherings, first of more than 100 and then of 10 people.