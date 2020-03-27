Although there is no live UFC fight card this weekend, the show is still going on. ESPN scheduled a three-hour UFC Night special for Saturday, March 28. The start time is set for 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

The headliner, billed as UFC Main Event, is a replay of the recent blockbuster – the women’s MMA bout between Zhang Weili (21-1) and Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4) at UFC 248. The contest featured the defending women’s strawweight champion up against the former titleholder, going head to head during a five-round war early March. The championship was proclaimed as one of the greatest fights in MMA history.

UFC Unleashed continues the show at 9pm, with top-ranked lightweight contender Tony Ferguson (26-3) in his previous bout against Donald Cerrone (36-14). The program also includes Joseph Benavidez face off Jussier Formiga and Joaquim Silva up against Jared Gordon.

In conclusion, the second portion of UFC Main Event features the current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) in his previous outing when he faced Dustin Poirier (25-6) at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

In their following bouts Nurmagomedov and Ferguson are scheduled to square the differences in the headliner of UFC 249 fight card live on pay-per-view on April 18.

UFC Night on ESPN schedule can be found below.

UFC Night on ESPN schedule

8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UFC Main Event: Zhang vs. Joanna

9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UFC Unleashed: Ferguson vs. Cerrone

Benavidez vs. Formiga

J. Silva vs. Gordon

Ferguson vs. Cerrone

10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

UFC Main Event: Khabib vs. Poirier

In addition, the entire UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero, and a new episode of the expert analysis series, Detail, featuring former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier breaking down Zhang vs. Joanna, are both now available on-demand on ESPN+.