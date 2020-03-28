In the fighting circuits Georges St-Pierre is the man, who needs no introduction. The MMA great from Canada is a former two-division UFC champion, which includes three reigns at welterweight, as well as the middleweight title claim.

Today the promotion released one of the full fights of “GSP” when he faced England’s Dan Hardy in the headliner of UFC 111. The pay-per-view fight card took place 10 years ago (March 27, 2010) at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout went a full distance. In the end all judges scored the contest in favor of St-Pierre (50-43, 50-44, 50-45), who retained his welterweight belt.

17,000 MMA fans attended the event at the arena, generating $4 million gate. 770,000 people watched the fight card live on pay-per-view.

Now retired, Georges St-Pierre was last seen inside the Octagon in November 2017 when he claimed UFC middleweight title against Michael Bisping by technical suvbmission (RNC) in the third round. The contest marked his return to MMA action after four years of layoff.

Dan Hardy last fought in September 2012, when he scored a unanimous decision against Amir Sadollah.