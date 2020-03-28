Although there is no live “big bang” shows this weekend due to ban on public gatherings amid coronavirus pandemic, there is still something to watch for those looking for a combat sports thrill. And this “something” is, as much or as little, but boxing classic featuring three out of four fights between Israel Vazquez and Rafael Marquez.

The Vazquez vs. Marquez Trilogy is scheduled on Showtime (instead of cancelled PBC fight card topped by Luis Nery vs Aaron Alameda). The network is set to broadcast the first, second and the third encounter between former super bantamweight champions.

Their first fight took place on March 3, 2007 at Home Depot Center in Carson, California, where Marquez claimed the win via seventh-round retirement. On August 4, 2017 the pair met for the second time, battling it out at Dodge Arena in Hidalgo, Texas, where Vazquez took the revenge via sixth-round TKO.

The trilogy fight was held the following year on the first day of March back at Home Depot Center in Carson, California. The pair went head to head during all 12 rounds. In the end Vazquez took the win by split decision.

Yet, it was not over. Vazquez and Marquez squared off for the fourth time on May 22, 2010 at Staples Center in Los Angels, California. The latter scored the win by knockout in the third round.

For Israel Vazquez the contest marked his final appearance inside the squared circle. He retired with a professional boxing record 44-5, 32 KOs.

Rafael Márquez kept on fighting until September 2013. He retired with the record of 41-9, 37 KOs.

How to watch Vazquez vs Marquez

Boxing fans can watch Vazquez vs Marquez on Showtime networks. The date and start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, March 28 at 10pm ET/PT.

In Australia the schedule converts to Sunday, March 29 at 1pm AEDT / 10am AWST.

Watch boxing at it's best when @Showtime re-airs Vazquez vs. Marquez I, II, & III TOMORROW 10PM ET/PT. Follow along with #MorningKombat's debut companion show #ClassicKombat at 10PM ET on YT ?? https://t.co/KxBeR2W1u1. pic.twitter.com/5LRgOVWs4o — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) March 27, 2020

Among scheduled (for March 28) but cancelled boxing bouts for this weekend, Vergil Ortiz Jr. (15-0, 15 KO) was set to defend his WBA Gold welterweight title against Samuel Vargas (31-5-2, 14 KO) at Fabulous Forum in Inglewood, CA. on DAZN. David Avanesyan and Josh Kelly were expected to battle it out for European welterweight title at The O2 Arena in London, England on Sky Sports and DAZN. In addition, undefeated champion from Russia Artur Beterbiev (15-0, 15 KO) was expected to make the defense of his WBC, IBF, and lineal light heavyweight titles against unbeaten challenger from China Meng Fanlong (16-0, 10 KO) at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada on ESPN.

These bouts are expected to be rescheduled.