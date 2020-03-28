Ronda Rousey and Liz Carmouche squared off in the first ever women’s MMA fight in UFC history. The contest headlined UFC 157 fight card held at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on February 23, 2013. As many as 15,525 fans were in attendance at the arena, while the audience of 450,000 people watched the event live on pay-per-view.

The bout saw the championship defense in a newly created 135-pound division, after Rousey’s StrikeForce belt was promoted to UFC women’s bantamweight title. The scheduled for five rounds encounter ended in the opening round in favor of the defending champion, who retained her belt via armbar submission at 4:49.

In November 2015 Los Angeles Times released the video featuring Ronda Rousey breaking down her historic fight with Liz Carmouche.

The Rousey vs Carmouche bout is featured on the “Historic Moments in Women’s Sports” programming on ESPN2. The date and start time of the 16-hour special is scheduled for Sunday, March 29 at 4 am ET.

The day-long programming commemorating “Women’s History Month” also includes performances of Mo’ne Davis, Sabrina Ionescu, Candace Parker, Pat Summitt, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, among others. Stanford & UNC Women’s Soccer, Oklahoma and Florida Softball are included among teams.

The start time of Rousey vs Carmouche fight is scheduled for 8 am ET. The complete lineup can be found below (all times ET).

Historic Moments in Women’s Sports on ESPN2

4am

Nine for IX: Venus vs.

5am

McDonald’s All-American High School Dunk Contest: Candace Parker

6am

2019 Women’s College Cup

Stanford vs. UNC

8am

UFC: Ronda Rousey vs. Liz Carmouche

8:30am

Pat Summitt’s 1098th Win

2012 Sweet 16: Kansas vs. Tennessee

10:30am

UConn Reaches Longest Winning Streak with 111 Straight Wins

2017 Elite Eight: Oregon vs. UConn

Noon

Mo’ne Davis Pitches a Shutout in 2014 LLWS

2pm

Longest WCWS game on ESPN or ESPN2 (17 Innings)

2017 Championship Series: Oklahoma vs. Florida

4pm

Serena Williams Earns 23rd Major Title 2017 Australian Open: Serena vs. Venus

6pm

Sabrina Ionescu Reaches 2K, 1K, 1K