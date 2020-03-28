The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was arrested on March 26 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The list of four charges “Bones” was reportedly facing includes aggravated DUI, negligent use of firearms, possession of an open container of alcohol and no proof of insurance for a vehicle. The bodycam video of arrest hit the stream on Saturday (AEDT).

MMA Junkie released the footage obtained from the Bernalillo County District Attorney, which shows officer Brian Johnson approaching the vehicle with Jones on the driver’s seat. The latter was asked whether he had a drink, and confirmed he had vodka earlier in the day.

“I got stir crazy. I got pulled over just being nice, being nice to the homeless people,” Jon Jones said when asked what was he was doing out, while “stay home” order is in place in New Mexico amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic (transcribed by MMA Junkie). “I literally just got stir crazy. I just wanted to have a drive. This is my first drive in two weeks. And I saw these homeless guys, I was being nice to them, having conversation with them, treating them like humans.”

Jones was then asked to step out of the vehicle. He then was asked to exercise several sobriety tests, including walking on the straight line, the alphabet and counting.

He was then placed under arrest. A pair of handcuffs were put on his hands behind the back.

“Sir, if it’s not too much, could you roll down the window?” Jones asked when he was being seated in the police card.

Jon Jones (26-1-1) is widely considered as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. He was last seen inside the Octagon in February this year, when he earned a unanimous decision against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in Houston.