The sporting world is currently on hold with no live events happening neither on TV nor to stream online. This leads to a replay of some of the most exciting, as well as historic, shows. UFC 239 is one of those cards that the promotion made available for MMA fans on Fight Pass and YouTube.

The event took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV early July 2019. The pay-per-view fight card was headlined by Jon Jones in defense of his light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos. The pair went a full distance, and after five rounds the champion retained his belt by split decision.

The co-main event featured the two-weight class champion Amanda Nunes in defense of her bantamweight belt against former champion Holly Holm. The women’s MMA championship ended in the first round when Nunes secured the victory and retained her title by knockout with head kick and punches.

The event also made history, courtesy of Jorge Masvidal. “Gamebred” knocked Ben Askren out in five seconds with flying knee, making a new record for the quickest KO in the UFC.

The complete UFC 239 fight results can be found here.