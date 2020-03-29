The current number one lightweight contender Tony Ferguson is scheduled to challenge the reigning champion in the division Khabib Nurmagomedov on April 19 (AEDT). The championship bout is a highly anticipated matchup, that is expected to headline UFC 249 fight card live on pay-per-view from a yet to be announced location (here is why).

Ahead of the bout, the Ultimate Fighting Championship released the video of the very first fight of Ferguson inside the Octagon. The contest goes back to early June 2011 when “El Cucuy” faced Ramsey Nijem in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Lesnar vs. Team dos Santos.

The scheduled for three rounds encounter didn’t go the distance. Ferguson poked Nijem with a number of jabs leading to right overhand followed by left hook, which ultimately got the job done at the official time of 3 minutes and 54 seconds into the opening round.

In addition to the win and official UFC contract, Tony Ferguson received the “Knockout of the Night” bonus.

If all goes according to Dana White’s plan, Tony Ferguson (25-3) will finally get his (fifth) shot at undisputed title against the current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0).

The pair has been previously booked four times. Each time the contest was cancelled due to various reasons, including weight cut and injuries to both competitors.

Amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic the original venue, Baraclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, fell off. The name of a new location is yet to be revealed.