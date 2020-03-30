Alistair Overeem and Aleksei Oleinik squared off in April 2019 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The contest featured K-1 kickboxing and MMA legend up against combat sambist and jujitsuka, battling it out in the headliner of UFC Fight Night 149.

The scheduled for five rounds encounter didn’t go the distance. “Reem” dominated his opponent with a number of knees to the head from Muay Thai clinch, to ultimately drop his opponent to the canvas. A series of punches and a massive right elbow followed, forcing the referee to wave the fight off at 4 minutes and 45 seconds.

On Monday the promotion released the free fight video of Overeem vs. Oleinik matchup.

In his following outing in December 2019 Alistair Overeem suffered the defeat by knockout in the fifth round against Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who left him with a massive cut (photo here).

Former Strikeforce, DREAM and K-1 WGP heavyweight champion was scheduled to face Walt Harris in the headliner of UFC Fight Night in Portland on April 11. The event was cancelled, along two other UFC Fight Nights, amid coronavirus outbreak.

After the defeat against Overeem, Aleksei Oleinik fought twice. This includes the defeat by knockout in the first round against Harris and the win by submission in the second round against Maurice Greene.