For those who might be looking for kickboxing classic here it is. GLORY released a throwback video of K-1 legends Badr Hari and Semmy Schilt, when the pair squared off for the first time, as many as, 11 years ago.

Badr Hari faced off Semmy Schilt in May 2009 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The pair met in the scheduled for five rounds championship bout with the newly established It’s Showtime heavyweight title on the line.

Photo of Semmy Schilt and Badr Hari ahead of their 2009 fight at It's Showtime Amsterdam #BiggersBetter ? pic.twitter.com/JAQNpZ3teR — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) March 30, 2020

The contest ended in the first round. Hari put on domination from the opening seconds, scoring the first knockdown with left hook.

Schilt beat the count and the fight resumed. He attempted to regain the momentum, yet Hari countered and pushed forward dropping him for the second and final time with right over hand.

The official time stamp declared the victory for Badr Hari at 45 seconds of the first round.

“The Golden Boy” became the second man to knock 2.12 meter giant, following Alexey Ignashov, who dropped “Hightower” at 1:20 with left knee to the head five years earlier.

Schilt took the revenge against Hari in December the same year, scoring the win by TKO (three knockdown rule) in the final of K-1 World Grand Prix 2009, after both went through two bouts earlier on the same night. But this is a different story.

In his next outing Badr Hari is scheduled to take on Benjamin Adegbuyi in the headliner of GLORY 78 Rotterdam. The bout is yet unaffected by coronavirus (COVID-19), although Dutch government extended ban on mass gatherings until June.