The scheduled for May 2020 three Bellator MMA events have been cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic. The promotion made the announcement on Tuesday.

“Due to the ongoing safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as current federal, state and local government mandates, Bellator MMA officials today have announced that three upcoming live events scheduled for May have been postponed.”

The list of affected events includes:

Bellator 242 – May 9, San Jose, CA, USA

Bellator ES 8 – May 16, London, Wembley, UK

Bellator 243 – May 29, Temecula, CA, USA

Bellator 242 was scheduled for May 9 at SAP Center in San Jose, California on Paramount Network. The headliner of the show was set to feature two-division champion Ryan Bader (25-5, 1 NC) making the second defense of his light heavyweight title against Vadim Nemkov (11-2).

Bellator European Series 8 at The SSE Arena, Wembley, London was scheduled for May 16 on Bellator Mobile App. The main event bout was booked to see a bantamweight bout between James Gallagher (10-1) and Cal Ellenor (8-2).

Bellator 243 was scheduled for May 29 Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California on Paramount Network and DAZN. The event was expected to be headlined by the women’s MMA bout between Liz Carmouche (13-7) in her promotional debut against undefeated flyweight prospect Mandy Böhm (6-0, 1 NC).

“As always, the health and safety of our athletes, fans, partners and staff remains our top priority. We appreciate the understanding and patience of everyone involved during this incredibly difficult time.”

The previous event, Bellator 241, scheduled for mid March at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut was cancelled on the fight day.

The promotion also announced that the ticket refund for the above events “will be available at their original point of purchase”. The cancelled events and bouts are intended to be rescheduled.