Front kick or push kick or Teep, the way it is called in Muay Thai, is a powerful weapon. In “The Art of Eight Limbs” it is a strike that is used in both scenarios, such as attack and defense. It is something that can be seen on the regular basis.

Yet, in MMA such technique appears to be something out of an extraordinary box. Only six finishes have been officially recorded over the entire history of the UFC.

On Wednesday the promotion released a compilation video featuring all knockouts due to front kick. This includes the famous encounter between then middleweight titleholder Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort early February 2011. The complete list can be found below.

In comparison, here is the video of front kick to the face from Bellator 238 produced in January. For those looking to learn “how to push kick” the video here might be helpful.

All Front Kick knockouts in UFC history

Anderson Silva vs Vitor Belfort – UFC 126, February 5, 2011 Lyoto Machida vs Randy Couture – UFC 129, April 30, 2011 Ben Alloway vs Manuel Rodriguez – UFC on FX6, December 15, 2012 Travis Browne vs Alistair Overeem – UFC Fight Night 26, August 17, 2013 Lyoto Machida vs Vitor Belfort – UFC 224, May 12, 2018 Magomed Ankalaev vs Dalcha Lungiambula – UFC Fight Night 163, November 9, 2019

You may also like 8 spin kick KOs in UFC.