Khabib Nurmagomedov is the reigning UFC lightweight champion. “The Eagle” is still (as of writing) scheduled to defend his belt against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on April 19 (AEDT), yet the fifth booking of the bout has recently suffered a new blow (more on this here).

Undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-8) made his promotional debut in January 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee, where he faced Kamal Shalorus. The contest was featured on the UFC on FX: Guillard vs. Miller fight card. The video of the bout hit the stream this week.

The scheduled for three rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Nurmagomedov claimed the win by submission (RNC) at 2:08 of the final round.

Prior to joining today’s leading MMA organization, which also marked his return to lightweight, Nurmagomedov had competed in various promotions, including ProFC and M-1 Global, to name a couple.

Since then Dagestani-Russian fighter made eleven appearances inside the Octagon, which also includes two successful championship defenses.

The video of the first UFC fight of Tony Ferguson can be found here. Instead of Nurmagomedov, “El Cucuy” might be facing Justin Gaethje at UFC 249.