The Ultimate Fighting Championship continues sharing the first fights of its stars inside the Octagon. The most recent feature is a debut of two-division champion Amanda Nunes.

“The Lioness” from Brazil made her official UFC debut at the age of 25. Previously competing in Strikeforce, Nunes brought to the table the 7-3 record in MMA, as well as experience in Karate, boxing and jiu jitsu.

Then ranked No.7 Nunes faced ranked No.10 Sheila Gaff (then 10-5-1) of Germany. The scheduled for three-round women’s bantamweight bout was featured on the UFC 163 fight card held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The bout didn’t go the distance. Nunes took the fight to the ground and scored the win via TKO with elbows and punches. The referee stopped the contest at 2 minutes and 8 seconds into the opening round.

It was a start of successful journey for Amanda Nunes, who has since become two-division UFC champion (featherweight and bantamweight). Her resume features victories over such top names of women’s MMA as Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg, Valentina Shevchenko, Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Raquel Pennington.

In her previous outing in December 2019 Nunes scored a unanimous decision against Germaine de Randamie and made the fifth successful defense of her 135-pound belt.

For Sheila Gaff the fight against Nunes was her second and last appearance inside the UFC Octagon. Earlier the same year she suffered the defeat by TKO in the first round against Sara McMann.