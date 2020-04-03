In the mixed martial artist circuits the names of Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz need no introduction. Both are the legends of sport, who previously held UFC light heavyweight titles.

The pair squared off inside the MMA cage as many as three times. This includes two encounters inside the UFC Octagon.

Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz first met on April 2, 2004 in a highly-awaited matchup. The contest headlined UFC 47 fight card held at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, NV. The free video of the bout hit the stream this week.

The encounter didn’t go the distance. Liddell claimed the win by knockout with punches at 38 seconds into the second round.

The rivalry between the two continued.

In December 2006 Liddell defeated Ortiz by TKO in the third round of their main event bout at UFC 66. In 2018 Ortiz took the revenge, claiming the win by knockout in the first round at the MMA event presented by Golden Boy Promotions.