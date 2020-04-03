It’s not over until it’s really over, is the message that “Iron” Mike Tyson has for Deontay Wilder. The latter was stopped by Tyson Fury in Round 7 of their rematch in February.

“The Bronze Bomber” exercised a clause in the contract, which leads to their trilogy fight with “Gypsy King”. The pair is scheduled to square off for the third time on October 3 (Oct. 4 AEDT) at a yet to be announced venue in Las Vegas, NV.

Wilder reportedly blamed the defeat on his 20 kg walkout outfit, that made him tired even before he stepped inside the squared circle. He as well slammed assistant trainer Mark Breland, who threw in the towel, which ultimately ended the contest at 1 minute and 39 seconds into the seventh round.

“[Deontay Wilder] feels like giving up, ‘Oh, my life is over,” Mike Tyson said on Instagram live with rapper Fat Joe (transcribed by The Sun). “I’ve made $90 million dollars (approx $148,000,000 AUD). My life is over. Oh God, I want to die.’ Grow up.”

“Keep going through it until it’s really over,” “Iron” Mike stated.

“Wilder can still make a lot of money. He shouldn’t feel sad or discouraged. And he should continue to go out there and fight with a lot of zest and confidence.”

The first fight between Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41) and Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KO) was held early December 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA. It went a full 12-round distance and ended in a controversial split draw: 115–111 for Wilder, 114–112 for Fury, and 113–113.

“[Wilder] didn’t fight the same fight as he fought the first fight,” Tyson said. “The first fight, [he] fought with confidence like he could win. In this fight, he fought like he didn’t have no zest, no life in him. I don’t think he was the same fighter after the first fight.

“After the first fight, [he] couldn’t rise to the occasion again.”

Nevertheless, boxing legend says everything is possible. It all depends on how big is your heart, when it comes to being a warrior.

“Everyone always has a chance. It depends on how much he [Wilder] wants to give in to it. Does he want to dedicate his life to really winning the fight, then anything can happen.

“Something went wrong with Wilder during the second fight with Fury, and he never did adjust,” Tyson continued. “If Wilder can’t fix the mistakes he made in his rematch with Fury, then he’s not going to last long in the third fight.”

“But he will make a lot of money, so it’s not all bad,” Mike Tyson concluded.

The venue and ticket information for Wilder vs Fury 3 is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.