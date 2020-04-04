Staying at home doesn’t mean you have to stop training. This 30 minute home workout for glutes and abs can be performed with minimal or no equipment (video demo below).

This home workout is arranged into supersets, alternating between exercises targeting the gluteal muscles and the core muscles with minimal rest in between. Working in supersets increases the intensity of the workout as you are performing more work in less time. It also helps to burn more calories.

Home workout for glutes and abs

A1: Bulgarian split squat – 10 reps each side.

A2: Side plank with rotation – 10 reps each side.

Rest: 1 minute.

(Repeat 2 more times)

B1: Romanian deadlift – 15 reps.

B2: Dead bugs with foam roller – 15 reps each side.

Rest: 1 minute.

(Repeat 2 more times)

C1: Glute kickback – 15 reps each side.

C2: Slow mountain climber twists – 15 reps each side.

C3: Raised ankle clams – 15 reps each side.

Rest: 1 minute.

(Repeat 2 more times)

How to do the exercises