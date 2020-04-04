Staying at home doesn’t mean you have to stop training. This 30 minute home workout for glutes and abs can be performed with minimal or no equipment (video demo below).
This home workout is arranged into supersets, alternating between exercises targeting the gluteal muscles and the core muscles with minimal rest in between. Working in supersets increases the intensity of the workout as you are performing more work in less time. It also helps to burn more calories.
Home workout for glutes and abs
A1: Bulgarian split squat – 10 reps each side.
A2: Side plank with rotation – 10 reps each side.
Rest: 1 minute.
(Repeat 2 more times)
B1: Romanian deadlift – 15 reps.
B2: Dead bugs with foam roller – 15 reps each side.
Rest: 1 minute.
(Repeat 2 more times)
C1: Glute kickback – 15 reps each side.
C2: Slow mountain climber twists – 15 reps each side.
C3: Raised ankle clams – 15 reps each side.
Rest: 1 minute.
(Repeat 2 more times)
How to do the exercises
1Bulgarian split squat (A1)
Also known as a rear-foot-elevated split squat. Targets the glutes when performed as explained here. Place your back foot toes on a chair or stable surface that is around knee height. Hop your front leg away from the chair so that when you squat down, your knee does not travel past your toes.
As you squat down, lower slowly with control, before pressing through the heel of your front foot to drive back up. Keep your hips square, your knee in line with your foot and your spine in a neutral position. Don’t arch your lower back. Angling your torso forward helps to avoid lower back arching and target the glutes more.
You can perform the movement with bodyweight only, or hold two dumbbells or kettlebells on either side of the front leg for extra resistance. Perform 10 repetitions on one leg, then 10 repetitions on the other leg before moving straight into A2.
2Side plank with rotation (A2)
Targets the obliques, along with the gluteus medius and gluteus minimus muscles, which help to stabilise the hips. Lie on your side with your feet stacked on top of each other and one forearm directly below your shoulder. Engage your core muscles to raise your hips until your body is in a straight line from head to foot and raise your top hand to the ceiling.
Twist your torso forward and slowly thread your top arm under your body before returning to the start position. Keep your hips up throughout. To make the exercise harder, hold a weight in your top hand. To make it easier, drop your bottom knee to the ground for extra support. Perform 10 repetitions on one side, then 10 repetitions on the other side.
3Rest and repeat
Rest for 1 minute. Complete a second set of A1 and A2. Rest for 1 minute. Complete a third set of A1 and A2. Rest for 1-2 minutes before moving on to B1/B2. Remember to sip some water during your rest periods.
4Romanian deadlift (B1)
Targets your posterior chain, including the glutes, hamstrings and lower back. Stand with your feet hip width apart, your knees soft – not locked out – and your palms facing your body.
Start by sending your hips back as you lower your hands down your legs, keeping them close to your body. Lower slowly with control, before driving through your heels to stand back up, squeezing your glutes at the top. You are hinging at the hip only, not bending at the knees.
Only go as low as you can whilst maintaining a neutral spine, keeping your core engaged and squeezing your shoulder blades together. Do not allow your back to arch. You can perform the movement with bodyweight only, or hold a dumbbell or kettlebell in each hand for extra resistance. Perform 15 repetitions before moving straight into B2.
5Dead bugs with foam roller (B2)
Targets the deep spinal stabilisers, such as the transverse abdominal muscle, and the obliques. Lie on your back with your knees at a 90 degree angle and arms reaching to the ceiling. Hold a foam roller between one knee and the opposite arm. Keeping your lower back pressed to the floor and your knee and arm pressing into the foam roller, slowly lower the other arm and leg to the floor before returning to the start position.
Only lower your arm and leg as low as you can whilst keeping your lower back pressed to the floor. You can perform the movement with a Swiss ball in place of a foam roller, or with no equipment at all. Pressing your knee and arm into a foam roller or Swiss ball adds extra tension to the core muscles. Perform 15 repetitions on one side, then 15 repetitions on the other side.
6Rest and repeat
Rest for 1 minute. Complete a second set of B1 and B2. Rest for 1 minute. Complete a third set of B1 and B2. Rest for 1-2 minutes before moving on to C1/C2/C3. Remember to sip some water during your rest periods.
7Glute kickback (C1)
Targets the gluteus maximus (largest glute muscle). Stand behind the back of a chair or surface that you can hold onto for balance. Bring your weight into one leg, angle your torso forward and keep a slight bend in the standing leg. Lift the other leg behind you, squeezing the glute to initiate the movement. Hold at the top for a second before lowering back down with control. Keep your hips still and square and your spine in a neutral position. Don’t arch your lower back.
You can perform the movement with bodyweight only, or add a resistance band around your ankles to increase the resistance. If using a resistance band, try to keep tension on the band at all times. Perform 15 repetitions on one leg, then 15 repetitions on the other leg before moving straight into C2.
8Slow mountain climber twists (C2)
Targets the abdominal muscles. Start in a high plank position on your toes with your hands under your shoulders. Keeping your core engaged, bring one knee forward to the opposite elbow, hold and squeeze for a second, then return to the start position. Repeat on the other side.
Press down into the floor with your hands to avoid collapsing through the upper back and think about drawing your belly button up into your spine to keep your core engaged. Perform a total of 15 repetitions on each side, alternating from one side to the other. Then move straight into C3.
9Raised ankle clams (C3)
Targets the gluteus medius (side glute muscle). Lie on your side with your knees bent at 90 degrees, heels in line with your backside and feet stacked on top of each other. Raise your ankles off the ground. Keeping your ankles raised off the ground, raise your top leg with your feet still touching, hold at the top for a second, then control back down. Keep your hips stacked throughout and your torso completely still.
You can perform the movement without resistance and with your ankles on the ground to make it easier. To make it harder, add a resistance band just above your knees and try to keep tension on the band at all times. Complete 15 repetitions on one side, then 15 repetitions on the other side.
10Rest and repeat
Rest for 1 minute. Complete a second set of C1, C2 and C3. Rest for 1 minute. Complete a third set of C1, C2 and C3.
11You are done!
