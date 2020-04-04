Unbeaten middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (19-0) made his debut inside the Octagon just over a year ago. “The Last Stylebender” faced Robert Wilkinson in a three-round bout, that was featured on the preliminary card at UFC 221 in Perth, Australia in February 2018. The full fight video recently hit the stream.

The Nigeria-born representative of New Zealand brought to the table an undefeated 11-0 record in mixed martial arts, as well as an extensive experience inside the squared circle as the kickboxer. His Australian opponent entered the Octagon with the MMA record of 11-1.

The contest didn’t go the distance. The first round saw a predominately ground and wrestling game. The second, which in the end turned to be the final, round was practically an all-round striking, courtesy of Adesanya.

Adesanya tagged Wilkinson with the jab followed by a series of strikes and knees to the head. After the latter hit the canvas, the referee waved the fight off at 3 minutes and 37 seconds.

Since then Israel Adesanya went on to capture both, interim and undisputed, belts. He secured the victories over Anderson Silva, Kelvin Gastelum, Robert Whittaker, among others.

In his previous bout in March Adesanya retained his belt by unanimous decision against Yoel Romero. In his next outing, penciled for July 11, he is expected to defend his title against Paulo Costa.

For Wilkinson the defeat against Adesanya was his second and last appearance inside the Octagon. In his UFC debut in September 2017 he was stopped by Siyar Bahadurzada also in the second round. Nevertheless, the Australian mixed martial artist rebounded in December 2019, when he submitted Dylan Andrews in Round 1.