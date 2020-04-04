Boxing match between Australians Jeff Horn and Tim Tszyu won’t be happening behind the closed doors. The pair was initially scheduled to face off on April 22 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in North Ward, Townsville, QLD, and the tickets went on sale. The bout was postponed amid coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, which lead to ban on mass gatherings and cancellation of public events.

Horn’s promoter, Dean Lonergan had an idea to host two bouts between the Australian prominent boxers. The first encounter would be staged behind the closed doors live on pay-per-view, while the second showdown would take place before the live audience at the arena after the crisis was over. Tim Tszyu, however, declined such proposal saying he was interested in facing Jeff Horn only once, Adrian Proszenko of SMH reported.

“For me, I prefer just one fight. We don’t need to fight twice, just one fight and that’s it,” Tim Tszyu said.

“I would much prefer a stadium as much as everyone else. I have to train in a gym and have a proper preparation, at the level I’m at everything needs to be at 100%. The fight is the easy part, it’s the training where you need to figure it all out. It’s hard if you can’t prepare to your full potential.

“In this period of time, once we can get through it, we can get back to normal life. It’s not just boxing that’s affected, it’s every sport in general. We just have to get through this crisis.

“That’s the thing – once all of this is finished, it will be one of the biggest events that has ever been. That’s the best part about it.”

“This coronavirus isn’t just about sport, the whole world is struggling. We just have to wait until the whole world is through this.”

Jeff Horn (20-2-1) is a former WBO welterweight champion. In his previous bout he took the win as well as the revenge against Michael Zerafa by majority decision.

Undefeated Tim Tszyu (15-0) won his previous fight via fourth-round stoppage of Jack Brubaker.

The ten-round super welterweight bout between Jeff Horn and Tim Tszyu is expected to headline the fight card live on Main Event on a yet to be rescheduled date.