Two of the biggest names of original K-1 kickboxing in Japan, Mark Hunt and Jerome Le Banner, squared off as many as four times. Their second encounter went in history as, one can say, lethal knockout, courtesy of “The Super Samoan”.

The pair met for the second time in December 2001, battling it out in the quarter-final bout of K-1 World Grand Prix Finale. The event took place in Tokyo, Japan.

The scheduled for three rounds battle of heavyweights didn’t go the distance. Hunt declared the win by KO with right hook at 2 minutes and 32 seconds into the second round. In addition he took the revenge for the defeat suffered by unanimous decision in July a year earlier.

The highlight clip of Hunt vs Le Banner 2 fight hit the stream this week. Titled as “Have you seen this” the video captures a devastating moment of impact when Kiwi star unloads a barrage of strikes on his K-1 fellow from France.

Jerome Le Banner and Mark Hunt went on to fight two more time. On both occasions “Geronimo” came out victories. In May 2002 he took the win by TKO in the second round (corner stoppage). In December the same year he earned the decision.

For those looking for more kickboxing classic, the video of “the greatest round” featuring Mark Hunt up against Ray Sefo can be found here.