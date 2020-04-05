Mallaury Kalachnikoff and Nathalie Visschers squared off on February 2017. The contest featured the rising French star up against the Belgian competitor, battling it out in the finale of women’s kickboxing tournament Girl Power 2. The event presented by Bigger’s Better Boxing took place in Stara Zagora, Bulgaria.

On the way to the final, both won two bouts on the same night. Kalachnikoff defeated Judit Laura Foldvari of Hungary and Marina Spasic of Serbia by decision. Visschers beat her Belgian-fellow Ilham Gramal and local Iliana Metodieva Gelebova also by decision.

The Kalachnikoff vs Visschers bout went a full three-round distance. The fast-paced female kickboxing contest saw kicks, punches and everything in between.

In the end Hall of Fame referee Steve Smoger raised Mallaury Kalachnikoff’s hand, who was awarded a unanimous decision. She became the winner of Girl Power 2, and received World Kickboxing Network belt.

The full fight video hit the stream this week. The complete Girl Power Kickboxing 2 results can be found here.