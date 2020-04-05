Former champion Deontay Wilder and Bermane Stiverne fought twice. The first contest took place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in January 2015 when “The Bronze Bomber” scored a unanimous decision to become WBC heavyweight champion. The rematch headlined the PBC fight card live on Showtime from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY in November 2017, where then champion made the sixth successful defense of his belt.

On April 5 (AEDT) Premier Boxing Champions streams the Wilder vs Stiverne 2 fight card on its channel on YouTube.

Among other bouts, former welterweight titleholder Shawn Porter takes on Adrian Granados. In addition, Sergey Lipinets faces Akihiro Kondo in a 12-round championship bout with IBF super lightweight title on the line.

The Wilder vs Stiverne 2 start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, April 4 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Boxing fans can watch the fight card on the PBC YouTube channel.

In his previous bout in February 2020, former champion Deontay Wilder was stopped by Tyson Fury in the seventh round of their highly anticipated rematch. The pair first met in December 2018 in a 12-round bout that ended in a controversial split draw.

Wilder and Fury are expected to meet in the trilogy fight on October 3 at a yet to be announced venue in Las Vegas, NV.