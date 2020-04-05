Former women’s strawweight champions Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade were scheduled to meet for the second time. The contest was expected to co-headline UFC 249 Khabib vs Ferguson fight card live on pay-per-view from a yet to be determined location on April 19 (AEDT).

The promotion recently hit the stream with the full fight video of their first encounter. Then defending champion Rose Namajunas faced challenger Jessica Andrade in the main event of UFC 237. The pay-per-view fight card took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in May 2019.

The scheduled for five rounds women’s MMA championship bout didn’t go the distance. Andrade claimed the win via slam KO at 2 minutes and 58 seconds into the second round and became a new champion.

Jessica Andrade went to defend her belt against (now reigning champion) Zhang Weili, yet fell short, suffering the defeat by knockout in 42 seconds. Before that she was riding the four-fight win streak, including the wins against Namajunas, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Tecia Torres and Cláudia Gadelha.

Rose Namajunas hasn’t fought since she lost the strap. Prior to that she twice defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk by unanimous decision and first-round TKO (respectively) and submitted Michelle Waterson in the second round.

At this stage the Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade 2 fight is unlikely to proceed at UFC 249 amid coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. The official announcement by the promotion is yet to be made.