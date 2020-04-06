Irem Akin and Marina Spasic squared off in June 2017. The contest featured a pair female kickboxers from Turkey and Serbia, battling it out in the quarter-final of eight-woman tournament Girl Power 3. The event took place in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria.

The fast-paced women’s kickboxing bout went a full three-round distance. In the end Akin was awarded a unanimous decision. The full fight video hit the stream this week.

Irem Akin went on to fight twice on the same night to take all tournament and take World Kickboxing Network belt (full results here). In the semi-final she defeat Lucie Mudrochova of Czech Republic. In the final she defeated Iliana Gelebova of Bulgaria.

Akin and Spasic met for the second time in February the following year in the semi-final bout at Girl Power 5. The Turkish athlete also came out victorious by unanimous decision.