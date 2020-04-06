Stipe Miocic is a two-time and current UFC heavyweight champion. The American mixed martial artist made his official debut inside the Octagon as an undefeated prospect (6-0) in October 2011 in Houston, TX where he face his country-fellow Joey Beltran.

The Miocic vs Beltran bout was featured on the top of the early preliminary card at UFC 136. On Monday the promotion released the free video of the full bout.

The scheduled for three rounds contest went a full distance. In the end Miocic was awarded a unanimous decision, which was a start of a successful career inside the leading MMA promotion.

In his previous outing at UFC 241 in August 2019 Stipe Miocic TKO’d former two-division champion Daniel Cormier in the fourth round and reclaimed heavyweight strap. In addition he took the revenge for the defeat suffered by knockout in the first round in their first bout in July a year earlier. The pair is expected to square off in the trilogy fight.

The resume of Miocic also includes the victories against Francis Ngannou, Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem, Fabricio Werdum, Andrei Arlovski, Mark Hunt, among others.