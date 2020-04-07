Lucia Szabova and Tereza Dvorakova squared off in the final of women’s kickboxing tournament Girl Power 7. The event was held in October 2018 in Kladno, Czech Republic.

The women’s kickboxing bout went a full three-round distance, featuring kicks, punches and everything in between. In the end Szabova was awarded a unanimous decision, and received a prestigious WKN belt.

On the way to the final, the Slovakian kickboxer Lucia Szabova defeated local Zarina Apakova and Paola Cappucci of Italy by unanimous decision. The representative of the country-host Tereza Dvorakova stopped Wiktoria Mirecka of Poland and scored a unanimous decision against Diane Schembri of Malta.

K-1 legend Ernesto Hoost attended the event as a special guest. The complete Girl Power 7 results can be found here.

The full fight video featuring Szabova and Dvorakova in the championship bout hit the stream on Tuesday. More Girl Power Kickboxing fights and other video content is available on FIGHTMAG channel on YouTube.