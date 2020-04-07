The scheduled for April 19 (AEDT) UFC 249 fight card has been completed and revealed. The event takes place at a yet to be announced location live on pay-per-view.

The main event is an interim lightweight championship bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. The contest replaces a highly anticipated matchup between “El Cucuy” and the reigning champion in the division Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov (more on this here).

The co-main event is the women’s MMA rematch between former strawweight champions Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas. The bout proceeds on UFC 249 fight card as per original schedule (video of their first fight here).

Also on the main card Greg Hardy takes on Yorgan de Castro at heavyweight, Vicente Luque and Niko Price square off at welterweight, and Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar do battle at featherweight.

Heavyweights Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik battle it out on the top of preliminary card. The lineup also includes a middleweight encounter between Ronaldo Souza and Uriah Hall, and a lightweight contest between Alexander Hernandez and Omar Morales. In addition, Marlon Vera meets Ray Borg at bantamweight.

The three-fight early preliminary card is headlined by a lightweight matchup between Michael Johnson and Khama Worthy, following women’s bantamweight action between Sijara Eubanks and Sarah Moras. Light heavyweights Ryan Spann and Sam Alvey square off in the first fight of the night.

The complete, new UFC 249 fight card can be found below.

UFC 249 Ferguson vs Gaethje fight card

Main Card

Lightweight Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Women’s Strawweight Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Heavyweight Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro

Welterweight Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Featherweight Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Preliminary Card

Heavyweight Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Middleweight Ronaldo Souza vs. Uriah Hall

Lightweight Alexander Hernandez vs. Omar Morales

Bantamweight Marlon Vera vs. Ray Borg

Early Prelims

Lightweight Michael Johnson vs. Khama Worthy

Women’s Bantamweight Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Light Heavyweight Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey