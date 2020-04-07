The UFC 249 fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov is officially cancelled, as Justin Gaethje has been announced as a new opponent for “El Cucuy”. The fight card is scheduled live on pay-per-view on April 19 (AEDT) from a yet to be determined location.

Ferguson and Gaethje square off in a five-round championship bout. The winner is set to lift an interim UFC lightweight title. The contracts have been signed.

“The fight is signed and is 100% on Live on ESPN somewhere on EARTH!!!!” UFC President Dana White posted on Twitter. “Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje is Live on ESPN + PPV April 18th for the interim lightweight belt!”

It is the fifth time when a highly anticipated bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson has been cancelled. The first four bookings, from 2015 to 2018, fell off due to injuries and weigh cut issues to both competitors. This time, the UFC 249 encounter is off due to coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, which resulted in cancellation of original location, ban on public gatherings and shut of international borders in most countries.

The reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) is stuck in Dagestan, Russia, where he returned for his final weeks of preparation, prior to the country shut its borders. “The Eagle”, however, said he was hundred percent ready to fight Ferguson, yet needed a location and a way to leave his home country.

Nurmagomedov was scheduled to defend his lightweight title against Ferguson. The number one contender, will now (once again) fight for the interim belt against Gaethje.

Tony Ferguson (25-3) won an interim lightweight belt in October 2017 by submission in the third round against Kevin Lee, but was latter stripped of the title due to injury. “El Cucuy” returned to action a year later and earned the win by TKO in the second round (corner stoppage) against Anthony Pettis. In his previous outing in June 2019 Ferguson took the win by TKO in Round 2 against Donald Cerrone, when the doctor stopped the fight.

Justin Gaethje (21-2) won three of his previous bouts. He was last seen inside the Octagon in September 2019 when he stopped Cerrone in the first round. Prior to that he KO’d Edson Barboza and James Vick, also in Round 1.

Prior to the shuffle, “The Highlight” was rumored to face former two-division champion “The Notorious” Conor McGregor at the event in July.

The finalized UFC 249 fight card is expected to be announced shortly.