Georges St-Pierre is widely considered as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. MMA phenom from Canada is a former two-division UFC champion, having held welterweight and middleweight belts. Yet, the career of “GSP” wasn’t exactly as smooth as one may think.

UFC released the following “On This Day” video featuring Georges St-Pierre making the first defense of his welterweight belt against Matt Serra. To mention, it took “GSP” two attempts to gain a prestigious strap in first place, which also includes a title eliminator.

On his first attempt to become the 170-pound king in the UFC back in October 2004, St-Pierre was submitted by Matt Hughes in the first round. Six fights later, he took the revenge as well as the belt via second-round TKO.

Yet, making his first defense in April 2007 he failed to retain the belt. This was Matt Serra, who dethroned St-Pierre by way of first round stoppage. The result was declared “Knockout of the Night” as well as 2000s Upset of the Decade.

After that the Canadian mixed martial artist rebounded with the win by unanimous decision against Josh Koscheck and submission in the second round against Hughes in their third fight. In the following outing Georges St-Pierre stopped Serra in the second round, took the revenge and regained the 170-pound belt.

In addition, he hasn’t lost since. This includes nine successful defenses of the welterweight title, and the win of the 185-pound strap.

Georges St-Pierre officially retired from fighting in February 2019.