This home workout targets the glute muscles. For those at a beginner level, you can perform the movements with no equipment: just your bodyweight. To progress the difficulty of the exercises and make your glutes work harder, you can add a weight and a resistance band as demonstrated in the video.

Home workout: 30-minute GLUTES

A1: Glute bridge – 3 x 12 reps

A2: Side lying hip abduction – 3 x 15 reps each side

1 min rest between sets.

B1: Elevated frog bridge – 3 x 12 reps

B2: Kneeling glute kickback – 3 x 15 reps each side

1 min rest between sets.

C1: Sumo squat – 3 x 12 reps

C2: Lateral lunge – 3 x 6 reps each side

1 min rest between sets.

How to do the workout

The workout is arranged into supersets, alternating between movements targeting the gluteus maximus and gluteus medius. The gluteus maximus is the largest of the glute muscles. The gluteus medius, or side glute, muscle is also important to train as it helps to improve hip stability and balance. There is minimal rest between each exercise to increase the intensity of the workout and help to burn more calories.

Throughout the workout, the eccentric (muscle lengthening) portion of the movements is performed at a slow and controlled tempo. This makes the glutes work harder. You can read more about exercise tempo here.

For full instruction, cues and exercise options, watch the video above. Press play and do it with me.

You can also stay up to date with new workouts on my Instagram.